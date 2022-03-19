Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) VP Sells $275,000.00 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) VP Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $11.14 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 13.73 and a quick ratio of 13.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $234.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter worth about $48,247,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

