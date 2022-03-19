CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Trading Up 4.8% This Week

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000735 BTC on major exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $14.14 million and $152,450.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000424 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000450 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00071282 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,076,100 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

