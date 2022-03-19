Copa (NYSE:CPA) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) were down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.98 and last traded at $75.44. Approximately 6,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 522,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.22 million. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

