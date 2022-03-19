Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $203,000 in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,249,000 after acquiring an additional 423,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 26,406 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

IEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.23. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52 week low of $48.93 and a 52 week high of $61.03.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. Icahn Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.53%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -372.09%.

Icahn Enterprises Profile (Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.