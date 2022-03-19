Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in Oracle by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $65.86 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average is $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

