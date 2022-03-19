Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Purchases $36,750.00 in Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 25,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CRVS opened at $1.76 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,159,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRVS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

