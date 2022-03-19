Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $230.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coupa Software to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.95.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $283.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.56.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

