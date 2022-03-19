Cowen Cuts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $65.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 25.56% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $64,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,116 shares of company stock valued at $13,560,373 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after acquiring an additional 326,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth $2,010,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $1,314,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

