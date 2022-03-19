Credit Suisse Group Increases HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target to $50.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HollyFrontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.33.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.82. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.60.

HollyFrontier ( NYSE:HFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.08%. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 188,186.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 28,228 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth approximately $959,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 26.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 33,267 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 143.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,853,000 after buying an additional 587,834 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HollyFrontier (Get Rating)

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in its El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.