Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (USOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1116 per share on Friday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

NASDAQ USOI opened at $5.52 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the third quarter worth $257,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.