Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRDO shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. Credo Technology Group has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

