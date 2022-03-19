Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cricut’s earnings. Cricut posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cricut will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cricut.

Get Cricut alerts:

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.51 million. Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRCT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $715,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,441,936 shares of company stock valued at $23,967,403.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRCT traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.69. 670,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,618. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.83. Cricut has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51.

About Cricut (Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cricut (CRCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.