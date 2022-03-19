Critical Survey: Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) versus Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF – Get Rating) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Intel shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Intel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Natcore Technology has a beta of -2.55, meaning that its share price is 355% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intel has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Natcore Technology and Intel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Intel 10 14 7 0 1.90

Intel has a consensus price target of $54.52, suggesting a potential upside of 14.90%. Given Intel’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intel is more favorable than Natcore Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Natcore Technology and Intel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A Intel 25.14% 25.52% 13.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Natcore Technology and Intel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intel $79.02 billion 2.45 $19.87 billion $4.86 9.76

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than Natcore Technology.

Summary

Intel beats Natcore Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natcore Technology (Get Rating)

Natcore Technology, Inc. is a research and development company, which engages in developing silicon solar cell technologies. Its primary product is Natcore Foil Cell, which eliminates the need to use high-cost silver in mass-manufactured silicon solar cells. The company was founded by Brien Lundin, John Calhoun, Andrew Barron and Dennis J. Flood on August 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products. The company also provides high-performance compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications for retail, industrial, and healthcare markets; and solutions for assisted and autonomous driving comprising compute platforms, computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, mapping and localization, driving policy, and active sensors. In addition, it offers workload-optimized platforms and related products for cloud service providers, enterprise and government, and communications service providers. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and cloud service providers. Intel Corporation has a strategic partnership with MILA to develop and apply advances in artificial intelligence methods for enhancing the search in the space of drugs. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

