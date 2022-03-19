Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Sells £971,108.72 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Steve Foots sold 13,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,036 ($91.50), for a total transaction of £971,108.72 ($1,262,820.18).

Croda International stock opened at GBX 7,582 ($98.60) on Friday. Croda International Plc has a one year low of GBX 6,177.80 ($80.34) and a one year high of £105.05 ($136.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,576.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,793.37. The company has a market cap of £10.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.04.

Get Croda International alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a GBX 56.50 ($0.73) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Croda International to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($122.24) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($120.94) to GBX 8,600 ($111.83) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,400 ($122.24) to GBX 9,000 ($117.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,500 ($110.53) to GBX 8,700 ($113.13) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,437.50 ($109.72).

Croda International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.