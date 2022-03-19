Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Sells £971,108.72 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Steve Foots sold 13,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,036 ($91.50), for a total transaction of £971,108.72 ($1,262,820.18).
Croda International stock opened at GBX 7,582 ($98.60) on Friday. Croda International Plc has a one year low of GBX 6,177.80 ($80.34) and a one year high of £105.05 ($136.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,576.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,793.37. The company has a market cap of £10.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.04.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a GBX 56.50 ($0.73) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.
Croda International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
