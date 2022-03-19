CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Boosted by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 55.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 317,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,816,000 after acquiring an additional 48,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.9% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total value of $1,477,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 120,338 shares of company stock valued at $24,687,302 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $208.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.00, a PEG ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.46.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

