Crown (NYSE:CCK) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) were down 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $123.71 and last traded at $123.83. Approximately 27,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,233,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.04.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.43.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is -18.97%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $686,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the third quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

