Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53. Cullinan Oncology has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $43.52.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the third quarter worth about $205,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGEM. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.