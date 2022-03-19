Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires 7,120 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84.

