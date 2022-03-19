Curbstone Financial Management Corp Makes New $420,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Shares of SPBO stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38.

Get SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.