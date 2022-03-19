Curbstone Financial Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,976 shares of company stock worth $3,133,715. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $105.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.03. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

