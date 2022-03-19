Curbstone Financial Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.1% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $94.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.11. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.76.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

