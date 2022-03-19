CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Down to $18.25

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.25, but opened at $17.79. CureVac shares last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 4,572 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on CureVac in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CureVac by 2,264.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 14,988.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in CureVac by 83.0% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

