CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,923,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,391 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.10% of CureVac worth $134,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CureVac by 120.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 44,944 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CureVac by 331.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 56,017 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the second quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the second quarter worth about $1,465,000.

Shares of CVAC opened at $19.92 on Friday. CureVac has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $130.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.58.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVAC. UBS Group cut CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities started coverage on CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

