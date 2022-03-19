Cutler Group LP Makes New Investment in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 12.1% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MD opened at $23.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.07. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48.
In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $1,816,803.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on MD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised MEDNAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.
MEDNAX Company Profile
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
