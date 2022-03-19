Cutler Group LP Makes New Investment in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 12.1% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MD opened at $23.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.07. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.50 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $1,816,803.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised MEDNAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

