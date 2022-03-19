CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

CVR Energy stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 90.92 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $24.54.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 18.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 174,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 103,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 198,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

