Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Financial Comparison

Marker Therapeutics and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Marker Therapeutics has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Marker Therapeutics and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Marker Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 474.71%. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 455.56%. Given Marker Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Marker Therapeutics is more favorable than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Marker Therapeutics and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics N/A -70.98% -53.38% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A -48.76% -44.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marker Therapeutics and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics $470,000.00 76.89 -$28.71 million ($0.62) -0.70 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$8.44 million ($2.94) -1.04

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marker Therapeutics. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marker Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Marker Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Marker Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals beats Marker Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marker Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates. Its products include CYC065, seliciclib, and sapacitabine. The company was founded by Ronald J. Berenson, David Philip Lane, and David Glover on August 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ.

