CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.25.

CBAY stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

