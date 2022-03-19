Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $8.87

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $8.29. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 107,461 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on DADA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 129.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,669,000 after purchasing an additional 402,313 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 23.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 202,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the second quarter worth about $717,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 93.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 854,125 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 207.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 513,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 346,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.