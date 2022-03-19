Danakali (LON:DNK) Trading Up 4,551.2%

Danakali Limited (LON:DNK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4,551.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 20.50 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26). Approximately 1,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 15,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £73.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.95.

Get Danakali alerts:

About Danakali (LON:DNK)

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.