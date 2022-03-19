Daniel D. Springer Purchases 66,882 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of DOCU stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.61 and its 200 day moving average is $194.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.89, a P/E/G ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.93.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
