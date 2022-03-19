Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

DAR stock opened at $73.57 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.93.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,875 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 116.0% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $98,111,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $69,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

