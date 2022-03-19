Darling Ingredients Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 4,000 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 564% compared to the average daily volume of 602 put options.

NYSE DAR opened at $73.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.93. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 92,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,606,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,528,000 after acquiring an additional 161,202 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

