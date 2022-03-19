DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DTEA stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 3.20. DAVIDsTEA has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30.
DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 50.04%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter.
About DAVIDsTEA (Get Rating)
DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.
