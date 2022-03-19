Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.30

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $2.35. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 50,916 shares.

The company has a market cap of $55.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 5.7% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,396,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 75,817 shares during the period. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,847,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 54,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 711,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,000.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

