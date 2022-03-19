DBK Financial Counsel LLC Buys New Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

