DBK Financial Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.

BATS IYJ opened at $105.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.08. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

