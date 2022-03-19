Deckers Outdoor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 5,720 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,000% compared to the typical daily volume of 520 call options.

NYSE:DECK opened at $291.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $231.88 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.25.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 5,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

