Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Trading 1.7% Higher

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Rating) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.92. Approximately 54,244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 64,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.43% of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

