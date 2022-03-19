DeGate Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.03 Million (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. DeGate has a total market cap of $16.51 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000474 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeGate has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,251,977 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

