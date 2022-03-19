Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $12.51 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $455.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 607.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 135,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 116,609 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 413.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 76,980 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 18.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 98,534 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Del Taco Restaurants (Get Rating)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.