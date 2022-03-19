Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Delcath Systems stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth $405,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 46.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares during the period. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

