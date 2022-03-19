Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.
Delcath Systems stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46.
Delcath Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
