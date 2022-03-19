Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€15.50” Price Target for UniCredit (BIT:UCG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($17.03) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UCG. Barclays set a €15.00 ($16.48) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.19) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($21.98) target price on UniCredit in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($18.68) target price on UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.58) target price on UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UniCredit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €17.47 ($19.20).

UniCredit has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($14.09) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($20.20).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

