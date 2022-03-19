Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.30 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a €21.30 ($23.41) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DTE. UBS Group set a €25.20 ($27.69) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($25.27) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($29.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($27.03) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.62 ($25.96).

FRA DTE opened at €16.70 ($18.35) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($13.98) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($19.92). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €16.65.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

