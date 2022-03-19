DHT (NYSE:DHT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of DHT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.53.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $990.63 million, a PE ratio of -72.50 and a beta of -0.36. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DHT will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DHT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,422,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,522,000 after acquiring an additional 151,376 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 997,874 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,744,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 178,528 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,617,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DHT by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,899,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after acquiring an additional 326,527 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHT (Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

