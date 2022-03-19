DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.24

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 5350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.39. The stock has a market cap of C$17.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76.

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that DIAGNOS Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

