Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of DFFN stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFFN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 486,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 104,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 285,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 132,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

