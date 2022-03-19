Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

NYSE:DLR opened at $138.99 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.10 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.34.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.43%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

