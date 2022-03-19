Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Down to $4.25

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $3.38. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 40,329 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDL. Zacks Investment Research raised Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $860.48 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834,666 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 554,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 371,693 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

