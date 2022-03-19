Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $229.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General has a one year low of $178.66 and a one year high of $240.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.56.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo

