DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.50

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 12818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 13.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth $2,818,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,533,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $652,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,500,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth about $2,642,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)
DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.
