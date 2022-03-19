DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.50

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 12818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 13.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34.

DoubleDown Interactive ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.49 million. On average, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth $2,818,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,533,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $652,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,500,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth about $2,642,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.